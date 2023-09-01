Wanjiku Juanita Walcott Sells 11,435 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $311,946.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,404.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wanjiku Juanita Walcott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $647,614.38.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.7 %

PINS opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINS

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.