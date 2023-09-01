Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.