Wealth Management Solutions LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.89 and its 200-day moving average is $307.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

