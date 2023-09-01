Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 52,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $138.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

