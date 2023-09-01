Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. V.F. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

