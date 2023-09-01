Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 30,482 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.78.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

