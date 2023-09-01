Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Wise plc (OTC:WPLCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.03. 22,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 54,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wise from GBX 620 ($7.82) to GBX 675 ($8.51) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wise from GBX 540 ($6.81) to GBX 630 ($7.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WPLCF
Wise Stock Performance
About Wise
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wise
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.