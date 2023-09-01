Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys 919 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

