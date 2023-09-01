X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XFOR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Wyzga purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,000.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Wyzga bought 25,000 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,000.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $137,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,157 shares of company stock worth $197,678. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $115,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

