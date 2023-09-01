Xylem Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $103.54 on Thursday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,429,000 after acquiring an additional 581,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

