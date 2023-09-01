Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 7,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 473,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Yumanity Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

