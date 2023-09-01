Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$26.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.50.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$26.94 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The firm has a market cap of C$51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

