Zacks Research Comments on The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $15.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.89. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

NYSE:HD opened at $330.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.80. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

