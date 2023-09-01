Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Roper Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $499.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $504.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,343 shares of company stock worth $1,650,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.