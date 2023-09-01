Zacks Research Weighs in on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.27. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

NYSE:AMG opened at $134.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.02. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 740,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,919,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

