Zacks Research Weighs in on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.27%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

