Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $26.56 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

