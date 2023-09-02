151,769 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 151,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Phreesia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

