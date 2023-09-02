251,342 Shares in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 251,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,121,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,676,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance
Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
