652,652 Shares in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 652,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADEA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.20. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.17 million. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 55.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently -7.14%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

