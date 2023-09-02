AES (NYSE:AES) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

AES has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. AES has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.