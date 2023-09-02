Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Alpha Tau Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Tau Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $248.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 1,301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 313,657 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

