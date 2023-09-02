Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

