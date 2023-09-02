Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $270,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 89,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.