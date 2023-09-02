Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nelson Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 89,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 363,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

