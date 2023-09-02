Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

AMZN opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

