Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $256.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.28. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

