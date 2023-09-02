Archer Investment Corp Sells 212 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 89,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

AMZN opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

