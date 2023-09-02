Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 165,964 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.93. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.