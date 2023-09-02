Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) PT Lowered to GBX 36 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 39 ($0.49) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Shares of AXL opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.59. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The stock has a market cap of £40.37 million, a PE ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

