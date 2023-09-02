Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) PT Lowered to GBX 36 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 39 ($0.49) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Shares of AXL opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.59. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The stock has a market cap of £40.37 million, a PE ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 1.49.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.