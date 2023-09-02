Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASRT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Assertio has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assertio news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $69,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 688,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 188,076 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Assertio by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 113,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 84,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 129,661 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

