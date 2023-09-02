Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.40 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $100.14 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More

