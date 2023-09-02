Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,597 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Camping World were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 90,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 18.3% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $2,954,318,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.36%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

