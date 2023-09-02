Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,938 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 142,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $46,205.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,507.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $46,205.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,507.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 72,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $3,420,280.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,133,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,028,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,264 shares of company stock worth $19,185,184. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

