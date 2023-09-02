Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,413 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 151,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 14,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 19,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $296,295.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 14,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,179 shares of company stock worth $634,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.3 %

HTLD opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.