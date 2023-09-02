Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,749 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 224,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 34.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 4,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $140.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $206.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62. The company has a market capitalization of $756.08 million, a P/E ratio of 425.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

