Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,948 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hawkins by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,318 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 266,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 129,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.81. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWKN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

