BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 276.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 21.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34,018 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 21,426.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 13.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $27.19 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point lifted their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKU

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.