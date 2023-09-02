Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,209. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.56. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

