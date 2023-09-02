Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $26.06 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $929.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.