Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 863 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.05.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.