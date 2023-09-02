BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,414.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,491 shares of company stock valued at $591,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

