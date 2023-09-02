Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 674.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

