Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,608 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 890,341 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $7,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,568,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Price Performance

NYSE BUR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

