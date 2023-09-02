California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,338.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,338.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,613 shares of company stock worth $1,734,003 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Stories

