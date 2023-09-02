California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 214.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 46,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 53.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 33.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.28. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $286.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.33 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

