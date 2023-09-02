California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 387.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 88.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 956,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 854,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $45.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

