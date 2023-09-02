California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 52,157 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 206.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. RP Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 1,825,396 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 1,292,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,638,000 after buying an additional 488,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 50,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,175.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,175.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $1,978,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,925,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,078,834.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

