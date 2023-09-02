California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ecovyst by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ecovyst by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecovyst by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ecovyst by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $10.35 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ECVT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurt Bitting acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,521.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

