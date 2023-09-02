California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Camping World by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,318,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Camping World by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CWH opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). Camping World had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.